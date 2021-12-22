Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 127,807 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,807 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $29,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.