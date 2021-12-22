Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.39. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

