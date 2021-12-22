Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

FSI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Greenridge Global raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $143,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.