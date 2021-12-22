FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Down 0.6%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA)’s stock price were down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.46 and last traded at $55.80. Approximately 83,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 126,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 155,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $7,993,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

