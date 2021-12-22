Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:FND opened at $125.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.58. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,814 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,734,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,474,000 after acquiring an additional 161,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after buying an additional 317,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

