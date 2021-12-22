Florin Court Capital LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Florin Court Capital LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 48.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139,600 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 3.1% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after buying an additional 8,900,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after buying an additional 8,088,088 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.6% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,114,000 after buying an additional 7,206,471 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,642,000 after buying an additional 6,023,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after buying an additional 5,336,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.