Florin Court Capital LLP Lowers Position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Florin Court Capital LLP cut its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GREK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 770.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

GREK stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $30.08.

