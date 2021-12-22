Florin Court Capital LLP Sells 4,700 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Florin Court Capital LLP decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF makes up about 0.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,588,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 332,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $83,712,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 253,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 165.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $267.38 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.82.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

