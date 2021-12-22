Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,839,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

