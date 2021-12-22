Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Down 3.2%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 1,334,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,707,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.
About Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
