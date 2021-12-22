Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Down 3.2%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 1,334,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,707,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.