ForTube (FOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.91 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $37.91 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ForTube has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ForTube

ForTube is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

