ForTube Hits Market Cap of $37.91 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. ForTube has a market cap of $37.91 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ForTube

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

