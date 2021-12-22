Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$7.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.75.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FVI. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.84.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FVI opened at C$4.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.74. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.77 and a 1 year high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo bought 8,500 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 215,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$891,233.35.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.