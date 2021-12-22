Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$167.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FNV. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.21.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$171.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$32.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$205.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$175.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$180.12.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09. The business had revenue of C$398.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,858.49. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Insiders sold 19,027 shares of company stock worth $3,315,002 over the last quarter.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

