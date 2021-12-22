Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $664.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 113.60 and a quick ratio of 113.60.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

