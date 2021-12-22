Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $36.04 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.11 or 0.08148745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,013.33 or 0.99871538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00074113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,510,574,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

