FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lennox International Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $14.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.75.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

Shares of LII opened at $313.95 on Monday. Lennox International has a one year low of $266.77 and a one year high of $356.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,653 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

