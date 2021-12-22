FY2023 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 563.4% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 594.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 139,931 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after buying an additional 326,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 333,240 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.