FY2023 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada Boosted by Analyst (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.26.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.21.

NA opened at C$96.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$97.75. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$70.81 and a 52-week high of C$106.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In related news, Director Denis Girouard acquired 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$377,171.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,399,871.76. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$95.62 per share, with a total value of C$669,354.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,827,410.80. Insiders purchased a total of 73,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,044 over the last three months.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

