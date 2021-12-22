Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Update

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 674,500 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 563,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLPG. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $113.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.23.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Galapagos will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

