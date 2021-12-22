General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,293 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in General Motors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 67,192 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 135,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

