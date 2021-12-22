GenesisX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $47,216.02 and approximately $7.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,180,017 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

