Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Genfit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.
Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Genfit has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.
Genfit Company Profile
Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.
