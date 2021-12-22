Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Genfit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

Get Genfit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Genfit has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genfit in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genfit by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genfit by 7.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.