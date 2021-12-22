Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in November

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.9 days.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $382.48 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $299.08 and a one year high of $500.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $418.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.15. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $366.37 million during the quarter.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

