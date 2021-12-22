Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $141.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genuine Parts’ strategic buyouts to improve product offerings and expand geographical footprint is commendable and is boosting its growth. The company’s growing omnichannel capabilities and efforts to strengthen retail positioning through enhanced merchandising and inventories bodes well. Genuine Parts’ upwardly revised 2021 view sparks optimism. Steady dividend growth and robust buyback program also buoys investors’ confidence. However, the company is bearing the brunt of increasing operating expenses since the past several quarters and the trend is likely to continue. Further, Genuine Parts is witnessing supply chain disruptions, which is resulting in high freight, labor and commodity costs. Rising capex and high leverage are other headwinds. As such, the stock commands a cautious stance right now.”

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average of $127.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

