GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $948.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. 5,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

