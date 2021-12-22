GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $948.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. 5,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.