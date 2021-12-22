Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $349.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.98 and its 200 day moving average is $353.54. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $262.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.