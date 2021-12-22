Girard Partners LTD. Sells 15,005 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPL were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 17.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 764,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.