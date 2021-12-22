Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 112000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property consists of eight mineral claims comprising 3,018 hectares located in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

