Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GVDNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.59. The company had a trading volume of 19,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $104.95.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

