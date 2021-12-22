GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0201 on Top Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $360,541.51 and approximately $521.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,994.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.40 or 0.08154829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00321804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.11 or 0.00906447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00074243 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.55 or 0.00390963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00255871 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

