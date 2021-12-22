Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.83. 44,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,356,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

