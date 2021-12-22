Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
GROY opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.08.
About Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.
