Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

GROY opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 2,311.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gold Royalty by 3,752.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 71,853 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gold Royalty by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

