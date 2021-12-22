Grand Central Investment Group Sells 130,009 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Grand Central Investment Group lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,009 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 11.5% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 176,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 151,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 29,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

