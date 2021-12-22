Grand Central Investment Group Sells 224 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grand Central Investment Group trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Amundi acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Shares of MA opened at $350.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $344.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

