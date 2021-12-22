Grand Central Investment Group Sells 6,623 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Grand Central Investment Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,942,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,438,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

