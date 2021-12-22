Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 176.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 70,106 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $630.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

