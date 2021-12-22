Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.45

Shares of Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 1100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

About Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

