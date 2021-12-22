Great Elm Group (GEG) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ: GEG) is one of 389 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Great Elm Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $60.85 million -$8.08 million -11.06 Great Elm Group Competitors $1.76 billion $338.44 million -40.66

Great Elm Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group. Great Elm Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group’s peers have a beta of -2.24, meaning that their average stock price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Great Elm Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Elm Group Competitors 2501 12727 23588 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 24.02%. Given Great Elm Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Elm Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -7.01% -5.69% -1.89% Great Elm Group Competitors -127.05% -144.42% -5.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Great Elm Group beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

