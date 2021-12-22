Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 3,584 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.