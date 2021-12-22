Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

AMGN stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,815. The company has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average is $223.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

