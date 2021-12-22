Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,760 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $90.77. 20,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

