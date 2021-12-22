Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.58.

GTBIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

