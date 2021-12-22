Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Greenkraft shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

GreenKraft, Incis engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas; conversion of existing vehicles; and alternative fuel engines.

