Greylock Xiii GP LLC Sells 3,691,700 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Greylock Xiii GP LLC reduced its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,367,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691,700 shares during the quarter. Sumo Logic comprises 100.0% of Greylock Xiii GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Greylock Xiii GP LLC owned about 0.07% of Sumo Logic worth $118,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,076 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,440 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 112.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,574,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,158 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $405,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $77,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,510 shares of company stock worth $1,714,032. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. 9,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,295. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

