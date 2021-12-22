Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $95,085.98 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) insider Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $95,085.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Polelle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $112.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,541,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

