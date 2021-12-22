Gulden (NLG) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $8.44 million and approximately $40,330.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.61 or 0.00324638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 557,396,247 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

