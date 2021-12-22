GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,630,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 645.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 475,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 411,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

HEZU stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.