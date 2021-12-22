GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 153,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.