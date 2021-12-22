GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $236.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.76 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

